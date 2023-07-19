The Atlanta Braves (61-32) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42), at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (10-6) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (5-5).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (10-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.356.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Charlie Morton vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 474 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 833 hits, 10th in baseball, with 109 home runs (14th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and three RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .291 batting average against him.

Nelson has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Nelson has 14 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

The 25-year-old's 4.98 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.440 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .271 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 863 total hits and second in MLB action with 527 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.493) and are first in all of MLB with 176 home runs.

Nelson has a 5.79 ERA and a 2.143 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

