Wednesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (61-32) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 19.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (10-6) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (5-5).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

BSSO

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 80 games, or 66.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 18-6, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 527.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Braves Schedule