Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.386 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 60 of 91 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (37.4%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (13.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (33.0%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.294
|AVG
|.280
|.404
|OBP
|.338
|.512
|SLG
|.450
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|22
|50/30
|K/BB
|39/17
|5
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
