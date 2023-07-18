On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 98 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .283 with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 63 of 90 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 29 times (32.2%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has an RBI in 37 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (40.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .318 AVG .250 .367 OBP .299 .529 SLG .511 19 XBH 21 8 HR 12 32 RBI 36 31/14 K/BB 37/13 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings