Player prop bet options for Nolan Arenado, Luis Arraez and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.

Montgomery has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 19th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .283/.332/.520 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 103 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .287/.371/.479 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 131 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .378/.428/.464 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .249/.346/.521 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

