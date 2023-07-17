Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-42) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on July 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (5-5) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 13-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (437 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule