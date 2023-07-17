On Monday, Brendan Donovan (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 80th in slugging.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 21 games this season (25.6%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .293 AVG .279 .379 OBP .365 .469 SLG .379 13 XBH 6 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 26/14 K/BB 24/17 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings