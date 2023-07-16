On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.6% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .286 AVG .280 .399 OBP .338 .497 SLG .450 18 XBH 18 8 HR 7 25 RBI 22 48/29 K/BB 39/17 5 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings