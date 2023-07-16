On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

In 57.8% of his 83 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (18.1%).

In 32 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .280 AVG .185 .362 OBP .268 .545 SLG .377 15 XBH 15 10 HR 7 34 RBI 20 49/17 K/BB 53/17 2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings