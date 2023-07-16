Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks while batting .259.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Olson is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (26.4%).
- In 28.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 45.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (56.0%), including 18 multi-run games (19.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.276
|AVG
|.240
|.368
|OBP
|.353
|.619
|SLG
|.532
|29
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|35
|52/25
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
