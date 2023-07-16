When the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and Washington Nationals (37-55) square of at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 16, Jack Flaherty will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the hill. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (6-5, 4.27 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 46 times and won 20, or 43.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+110) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.