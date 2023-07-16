C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh-best in baseball with 126 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .429.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (429 total).

The Cardinals are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.462).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing nine hits.

Flaherty is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Flaherty will look to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.