Braves vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (61-30) versus the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on July 16.
The probable pitchers are Kolby Allard for the Braves and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.
Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 53, or 67.9%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered 37 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 27-10 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 513 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.64 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Rays
|W 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
