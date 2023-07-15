Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Spencer Strider, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +240 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 53-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68.8% of those games).

Atlanta has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 75%.

Atlanta has played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-39-3).

The Braves have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 8-7-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-15 30-14 21-10 40-19 48-24 13-5

