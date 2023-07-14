Friday, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the White Sox.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 94 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .283 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 70.9% of his games this season (61 of 86), with at least two hits 27 times (31.4%).

He has homered in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .321 AVG .250 .371 OBP .299 .526 SLG .511 17 XBH 21 7 HR 12 26 RBI 36 29/13 K/BB 37/13 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings