As action in the Swiss Open Gstaad approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Miomir Kecmanovic against Zizou Bergs. Kecmanovic is the favorite (+350) at Roy Emerson Arena.

Kecmanovic at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Kecmanovic's Next Match

Kecmanovic has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Bergs on Friday, July 21 at 4:30 AM ET (after getting past Dominic Stephan Stricker 7-6, 6-1).

Kecmanovic Stats

In the Round of 16, Kecmanovic won 7-6, 6-1 against Stricker on Wednesday.

Kecmanovic has not won any of his 28 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 26-28.

Kecmanovic is 7-7 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Kecmanovic has played 23.6 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has played 14 matches on clay, and 23.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Kecmanovic has won 74.8% of his service games, and he has won 23.0% of his return games.

On clay over the past year, Kecmanovic has claimed 75.9% of his service games and 30.6% of his return games.

