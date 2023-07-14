Lane Thomas and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium on Friday (beginning at 8:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (5-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 16 6.0 8 6 6 1 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 94 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.332/.518 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.369/.475 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.347/.497 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .261/.337/.478 on the season.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

