Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 169 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .493 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (499 total).

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.258).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton will try to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Morton is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Morton is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

