At +10000, the Tennessee Titans are No. 28 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

Last year the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.

Tennessee won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Texans.

In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, catching 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Kevin Byard delivered 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

