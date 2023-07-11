How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WNBA's two-game schedule today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Seattle Storm taking on the Washington Mystics at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics face the Seattle Storm
The Storm look to pull off a road win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 10-8
- SEA Record: 4-14
- WAS Stats: 80.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (first)
- SEA Stats: 78.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (12.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -265
- SEA Odds to Win: +210
- Total: 157.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Aces on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 17-2
- PHO Record: 4-14
- LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)
- PHO Stats: 77.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -17.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -2065
- PHO Odds to Win: +1042
- Total: 169.5 points
