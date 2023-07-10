Tomas Barrios Vera (No. 133 in world) will play Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 184) today in the main attraction of a 10-match slate in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 in , , which includes the round of 32 and the qualifying qualification final. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Rounds: Round of 32, Qualifying round

Round of 32, Qualifying round Date: July 10

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 10

Match Round Match Time Alexander Weis vs. Federico Arnaboldi Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Francesco Forti vs. Marcello Serafini Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Federico Zeballos vs. Julian Ocleppo Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Daniel Rincon vs. Luca Castagnola Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Carlos Sanchez Jover vs. Facundo Juarez Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Dmitry Popko vs. Gabriele Piraino Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Peter Buldorini Round of 32 11:30 AM ET Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Round of 32 1:00 PM ET Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Round of 32 2:00 PM ET Marc Polmans vs. Luca Nardi Round of 32 3:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Kuzmanov vs. Barrios Vera

Kuzmanov is 4-5 on the year, with no tournament victories.

The 25-year-old Barrios Vera, who is still looking for his first tournament win of 2023, is 11-7 so far this year.

Kuzmanov has played nine matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.1 games per match.

Kuzmanov has played seven matches on clay so far this year, and 17.3 games per match.

So far this year, Kuzmanov has won 72.1% of his service games and 11.9% of his return games.

So far this year, Barrios Vera has played 18 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 51.0% game winning percentage. He averages 25.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Barrios Vera averages 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 11 matches on clay courts this year.

Barrios Vera has a 75.4% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (126 service games won out of 167) and a 22.8% return game winning percentage (38 return games won out of 167).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Julian Ocleppo Benito Massacri 6-2, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Federico Arnaboldi Federico Salomone 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Alexander Weis Luca Potenza 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Federico Zeballos Carlos Lopez Montagud 7-5, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Carlos Sanchez Jover Riccardo Balzerani 7-6, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Francesco Forti Federico Iannaccone 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Facundo Juarez Andrea Meduri 6-3, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Gabriele Piraino Lorenzo Rottoli 6-1, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Marcello Serafini Jacopo Bilardo 6-2, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Dmitry Popko Marcelo Zormann Da Silva 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Luca Castagnola Gonzalo Villanueva 6-3, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Daniel Rincon Hans Hach Verdugo 6-2, 6-2 Qualification Round 1

