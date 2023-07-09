Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 4, when he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .276.
  • d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 13 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (38.2%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.306 AVG .256
.424 OBP .301
.653 SLG .372
7 XBH 5
5 HR 2
13 RBI 9
8/10 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will send Eflin (9-4) out to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
