Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (38-53) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-5) to the mound, while Steven Matz (0-7) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The last 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (40%) in those games.

This year, St. Louis has won six of 17 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (411 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule