Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. White Sox on July 9, 2023
Luis Robert and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 62 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .285/.331/.521 so far this season.
- Arenado will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .288/.371/.481 on the year.
- Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with .
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Giolito Stats
- The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Angels
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|6
|4
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 23
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|10
|1
|at Mariners
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|8
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|8
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has collected 91 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.331/.568 so far this season.
- Robert hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.
- He has a .247/.323/.437 slash line so far this year.
- Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
