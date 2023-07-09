Luis Robert and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 62 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .285/.331/.521 so far this season.

Arenado will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .288/.371/.481 on the year.

Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with .

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at Angels Jun. 28 7.0 6 4 4 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 6.0 3 3 1 10 1 at Mariners Jun. 17 5.0 8 3 2 5 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 7.0 6 1 1 8 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 91 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.331/.568 so far this season.

Robert hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.

He has a .247/.323/.437 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

