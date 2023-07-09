On Sunday, July 9, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (38-53) host Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-7, 5.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The White Sox went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won six of 17 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.