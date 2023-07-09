Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 411 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.477 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the Miami Marlins.

None of Matz's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 10 starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.