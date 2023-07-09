The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -130 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cardinals and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (40%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 9-12, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 87 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 20-27 18-16 19-35 28-38 9-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.