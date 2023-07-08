The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.471 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .304 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474 with three homers.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 42 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (23.1%), leaving the park in 6% of his plate appearances.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 30 of 65 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .333 AVG .273 .413 OBP .375 .617 SLG .555 18 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 25 33/13 K/BB 29/14 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings