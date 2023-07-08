Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After hitting .308 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Touki Toussaint) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the White Sox.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 56 of 85 games this season (65.9%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (36.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has an RBI in 28 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (45.9%), including 10 multi-run games (11.8%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.289
|AVG
|.287
|.404
|OBP
|.343
|.507
|SLG
|.464
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|46/28
|K/BB
|35/16
|5
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The White Sox will look to Toussaint (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
