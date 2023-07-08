After hitting .308 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Touki Toussaint) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the White Sox.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 56 of 85 games this season (65.9%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (36.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has an RBI in 28 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (45.9%), including 10 multi-run games (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .289 AVG .287 .404 OBP .343 .507 SLG .464 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 35/16 5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings