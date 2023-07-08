Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.
- Nootbaar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- In 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, Nootbaar has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.234
|AVG
|.282
|.351
|OBP
|.373
|.319
|SLG
|.436
|4
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|20/18
|K/BB
|34/17
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
