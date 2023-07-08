Nolan Arenado takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (36-52) game versus the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (0-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-1, 3.95 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.51 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .283.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Mikolas has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (0-1) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .163 against him this season. He has a 3.95 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

