Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) on Saturday, July 8, when they square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 18, or 40.9%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-23 record (winning only 39.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (34%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 12-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1500 - 4th

