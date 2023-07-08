A couple of hot hitters, Nolan Arenado and Luis Robert, will be on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 119 total home runs.

St. Louis' .428 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (408 total runs).

The Cardinals are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.485).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Mikolas is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Mikolas will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 18 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox L 8-7 Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/16/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home - -

