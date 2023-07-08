On Saturday, July 8, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (59-28) visit Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-155). The contest's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (10-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-4, 5.11 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 35-12 (winning 74.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-1 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (33.3%) in those games.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.