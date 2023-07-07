Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .735 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 90 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .280 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 59 of 83 games this season (71.1%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (19.3%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this season (41.0%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (39.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.321
|AVG
|.242
|.371
|OBP
|.287
|.526
|SLG
|.485
|17
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|32
|29/13
|K/BB
|36/11
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 41st, 1.314 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
