Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks while hitting .257.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.
- In 26 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.234
|AVG
|.277
|.351
|OBP
|.372
|.319
|SLG
|.438
|4
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|20/18
|K/BB
|33/17
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
