Jonas Blixt currently leads the way (-9, +50000 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic .

John Deere Classic Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Russell Henley

Tee Time: 1:54 PM ET

1:54 PM ET Current Rank: 41st (-2)

41st (-2) Odds to Win: +1400

Henley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 41st

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Current Rank: 23rd (-3)

23rd (-3) Odds to Win: +1400

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 23rd

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +1800

Young Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Current Rank: 23rd (-3)

23rd (-3) Odds to Win: +2500

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 6 3 23rd

Emiliano Grillo

Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET

8:29 AM ET Current Rank: 41st (-2)

41st (-2) Odds to Win: +2800

Grillo Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 2 0 41st

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Adam Hadwin 64th (-1) +2800 Taylor Moore 64th (-1) +2800 Adam Schenk 3rd (-6) +2800 Eric Cole 41st (-2) +3300 Chris Kirk 23rd (-3) +3300 Alex Smalley 9th (-5) +3300 Keith Mitchell 23rd (-3) +3300 Stephan Jaeger 23rd (-3) +3500 Seamus Power 9th (-5) +4000 Nick Taylor 115th (+1) +4000

