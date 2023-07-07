Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|33
|.255
|AVG
|.263
|.291
|OBP
|.333
|.490
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|39/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 14 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
