Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Dylan Carlson (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Carlson has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with more than one RBI five times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.247
|AVG
|.236
|.330
|OBP
|.341
|.393
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|18/9
|K/BB
|21/8
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
