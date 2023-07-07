Paul Goldschmidt will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51) on Friday, July 7, when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (37-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 18 out of the 44 games, or 40.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 18-26 (40.9%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (34%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 15 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1500 - 4th

