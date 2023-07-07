On Friday, Brendan Donovan (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 90th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Donovan has had a hit in 47 of 77 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.3%).

He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (22.1%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .289 AVG .277 .374 OBP .369 .437 SLG .385 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings