After hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .257 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (33 of 55), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (36.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one.

In 25 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .234 AVG .278 .351 OBP .376 .319 SLG .435 4 XBH 11 2 HR 3 10 RBI 15 20/18 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings