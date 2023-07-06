The Miami Marlins (51-37), who are trying for the series sweep, will go head to head with the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) on Thursday, July 6 at LoanDepot park, with Eury Perez starting for the Marlins and Jack Flaherty taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been set for the game.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 27 out of the 38 games, or 71.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 24-8 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1300 - 4th

