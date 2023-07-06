Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Brendan Donovan (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Marlins.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .288 with 30 walks and 37 runs scored.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Donovan enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .556 with two homers.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), with multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Donovan has driven in a run in 17 games this year (22.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (28 of 76), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.289
|AVG
|.288
|.374
|OBP
|.382
|.437
|SLG
|.400
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|19/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.47 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed a third of an inning, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
