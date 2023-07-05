Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 93 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 66.3% of his 83 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (28 of 83), with two or more RBI 14 times (16.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .289 AVG .287 .404 OBP .346 .507 SLG .474 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings