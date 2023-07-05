Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (50-37) on Wednesday, July 5, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-2, 3.72 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-3, 5.68 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 37 times and won 26, or 70.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 26-11 (70.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Marlins won all of the five games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 11-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.