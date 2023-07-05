Wednesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (50-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 5.

The Marlins will give the ball to Bryan Hoeing (1-2, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 5.68 ERA).

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 11 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (389 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

