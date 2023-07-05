Wednesday's game at Progressive Field has the Atlanta Braves (57-28) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 50, or 67.6%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 29 of its 38 games, or 76.3%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 479 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule