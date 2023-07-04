The Miami Marlins (49-37) will lean on Luis Arraez when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, July 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-3, 7.45 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 25, or 69.4%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 4-1 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Paul DeJong 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 4th

