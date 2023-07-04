Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those contests.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on it winning this game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 82 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 18-24 17-15 18-33 26-36 9-12

